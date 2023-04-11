The Super Mario Bros. Movie has exceeded expectations and has grossed over $377 million worldwide, which has fans excited about getting a sequel. Here's what we know so far.

Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie have a sequel? Everything we know so far

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a total and unexpected box office success. The movie has exceeded expectations and has grossed over $377 million worldwide in its debut, while also enchanting audiences. While critics didn’t love the film, those numbers suggest that a sequel (if it wasn’t already) can enter the plans.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a script by Matthew Fogel, the movie stars Chris Pratt as the titular role, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen completing the cast.

The movie features the origin story of Mario and Luigi (Day), and how they have to fight Bowser (Black) to save the Mushroom Kingdom. However, the video game has always been prone to sequels and spin-offs. Here’s what we know about a potential continuation, while we wait for The Super Mario Bros. to come to streaming.

Who could appear in a potential sequel of Super Mario Bros.?

Spoilers ahead!

Certainly, with the film’s numbers at the box office, with a budget of $100 million, it would be strange if Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment don’t move forward with a sequel. However, so far, there hasn’t been any official talk of it.

Per Variety, when asked about potential sequels or adaptations of other Nintendo properties, Illumination boss Chris Meledandri’s response was: “Our focus right now is entirely on bringing the film out to the audience, and at this time, we’re not prepared to talk about what’s coming in the future (...) I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Meanwhile, Black is the one of the actors that has talked about a potential sequel. While his Bowser is defeated at the end of the film, he told GameSpot that he would like Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in an upcoming movie:

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return,” Black said. “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario! Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

However, the movie does set an easter-egg for a continuation. It has a brief post-credits scene, in which a green-and-white-speckled Yoshi egg appears and cracks before the screen quickly cuts to black.