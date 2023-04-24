“Tiny Beautiful Things,” starring Kathryn Hahn. The series, which premiered on April 7th on Hulu, it’s based on the novel of the same name by Cheryl Strayed

Among the several book’s adaptations coming out this year is “Tiny Beautiful Things,” starring Kathryn Hahn. The series, which premiered on April 7th on Hulu, it’s based on the novel of the same name by Cheryl Strayed, who is also executive producing the show, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

Apart from Hahn in the titular role, Sarah Pidgeon plays a younger Clare. Meanwhile, Quentin Plair portrays Danny Kincade, Clare's husband and Tanzyn Crawford is Rae Kincade, Clare and Danny's daughter.

The story follows Clare, a married mother whose writing career is stagnant until she takes over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, which helps her find the beauty in her life. However, the finale left some questions unanswered and many fans wonder if the series will come back for a second season of the TV show. Here’s what Strayed said.

Is there going to be a second season of ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’?

Strayed talked with TVLine about the possibility of continuing the show, saying: “We would love to keep going (...) To be honest with you, nothing would make me happier.” However, while she says she is “hoping for the best,” the show was billed as a limited series.

She also told the outlet that right now there are “no conversations” about a second season. But, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have ideas for one. Strayed explained that she has talked with showrunner Liz Tigelaar about how the “book offers so many more columns and opportunities for stories.”

To the author, the Pierce family would take us to “the interesting places that are reflective of real life and the real struggles that people have.” For now, fans can watch all the eight episodes of the series on Hulu.