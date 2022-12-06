Vecna has been one of the most feared and beloved characters in recent months, thanks to her appearance in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Now, with the D&D live-action on the way, fans are wondering if they will see the villain in action again. Here, check out what's known.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fact that has had fans on hold for a long time. The new live-action film, produced by Paramount Pictures, will bring back the mythical world of the board game, featuring some of the industry's most popular actors. But.. Is Vecna ready for a second round?

Jonathan M. Goldstein will not only direct the film, but he is also one of the screenwriters, along with Dave Arneson, John Francis Daley, E. Gary Gygax and Derek Kolstad. The production team is one of the studio's largest and the story is not only already in development, but the release date is closer than ever.

The ambitious feature film will star Chris Pine (The Princess Diaries 2) as the bard, Sophia Lillis (It) as a druid, Hugh Grant (Notting Hill) as a rogue, Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious) as a barbarian, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) as a paladin and Justice Smith (Violet y Finch) as a sorcerer.

What will Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves be about?

The new adaptation of the mythical game will focus on the Eye of Vecna and will also feature a Forgotten Realms character. According to ComicBook.com, the plot will begin with a group of adventurers searching for a powerful artifact dating back to the early days of the game, the Eye of the mythical villain.

Vecna is a rather powerful lich who was turned into a god and her mortal remains (hand and eye) provide unparalleled power. Both parts have a very high cost and is that the user who owns it must remove any of the parts used and then replace it with the artifact.

As for the special character that will come out is the dragon Palarandusk, a creature that lives in Forgotten Realms. He has not played any major role in any of the D&D adventures, but has been named in several books as a protector of the Ieirithymbul village. The dragon will act as a former leader of a group of Triadic Knights and it is likely that there will be scenes that take place in Forgotten Realms.

The main villain of the movie will be a drow named Razer Horlbar but the one who actually has the Hand of Vecna is Arkhan the Cruel (played by Joe Manganiello). He is going to try to use it in order to free the dragon god Tiamat from his prison in the Nine Hells.

Could Vecna appear in the Dungeons & Dragons movie?

A few months ago, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Jonathan Goldstein was asked if it is possible for Vecna to appear in the new live-action film, which hits theaters next year. Despite much back and forth, the director confessed, "There will be a lot of villains. I would ruin the movie for you if I told you. But we want to do more installments in the future to have everyone".

Well, the villain is one of the most expected characters to make a cameo. In itself Vecna is an entity with more than 100 thousand years old and son of a powerful witch expert in necromancy. It was only a matter of time before he learned to develop his powers, focused on black magic.

Also was one of the most important characters in the Greyhawk campaign and appeared as the final nemesis of the first Critical Role campaign. He became a conqueror through fear and everything indicates that we may have a new version very soon.

We got to know something about him and what he looks like with the fourth season of Stranger Things, where he was played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The film will incorporate a lot of original material, so it is likely to have a few cameos or mentions.