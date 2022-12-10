Henry Cavill is ready to get back into his Superman suit and cape, as are some DC Comics executives, but in recent days the project has not received good news. Here, check if the Man of Steel sequel will still be made.

Will the Man of Steel sequel still happen? All that is known so far

The presence of Henry Cavill as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam has excited fans of the Snyderverse and several theories about a possible sequel to Men of Steel were installed, but everything indicates that DC could put an end to it at any time. "This was just a small taste of what's to come", the 39-year-old actor had said at one point.

Since James Gunn joined the company to lead creative projects with Peter Safran, several popular productions have been canceled. Wonder Woman 3 has been one of them, due to the directors not approving the script written by Patty Jenkin and Geoff Johns. The future of the franchises are in danger and some iconic characters are at stake.

The sequel had been confirmed after the release of the Dwayne Johnson movie and was already in the works to follow up on the 2013 story, directed by Zack Snyder. However, it seems that the status of the project might have changed overnight, to be thrown in the trash.

Men of Steel 2 may be cancelled

Apparently, the story was not to the company's management's liking. This means that the script that Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) wrote was not welcomed by Gunn and Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is very little chance that Man of Steel 2 will actually happen, especially with the new creative plan the bosses have for DC's future.

On the other hand, Deadline has been a little less decisive and has assured that the project is still not totally off the table, but that there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Gunn was one of the first to come out to clarify all the rumors of cancellation of the new Superman movie and decided to use Twitter as a medium to talk about the new movements that are taking place within the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

"The downsides of that transition period were overshadowed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build on what has worked at DC so far and help rectify what didn't", he posted at the beginning of a series of messages to fans.

"We are giving these characters and stories the time and attention they deserve and we ourselves still have many more questions to ask and answer", the American film director, screenwriter and producer concluded.