HBO’s sport drama series “Winning Time: The rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will come back for a second season, after a successful first run. With every episode, the show’s rating grew and it even received an Emmy nomination.
The series stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel and more. Produced by Oscar winner Adam McKay, who also directed the first episode, it follows the story of the so-called “Showtime” era of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s.
It’s also based on Jeff Pearlman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling book, ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers’. Here’s all you need to know about the second season of this show, including cast, plot and potential release date.
When is Season 2 of Winning Time coming out?
While HBO hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, Jeff Sneider of The Ankler and Below the Line, reported that Season 2 could premiere during spring/summer. Sneider said there will be a lot of "promotion again timed to the NBA playoffs."
What could be the plot of Winning Time second season?
Showrunner Max Borenstein told Deadline last year what season 2 could cover: "This next season is going to be, you know, taking the same pace that this first season did, roughly, to tell the next piece of the story, which involves Paul Westhead and Pat Riley, and a struggle Magic has that next year, and Jerry West's next step in the direction of becoming the general manager," Borenstein said.
Who will return for Season 2 of Winning Time?
John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss
Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson
Jason Clarke as Jerry West
Adrien Brody as Pat Riley
Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman
Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney
Jason Segel as Paul Westhead
Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney
Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss
DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon
Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Tamera Tomakili as Earletha "Cookie" Kelly
Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman
Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani
Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn
Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono
Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani
Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen
Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper
Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes
Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger
Jon Young as Brad Holland
Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.
Sally Field as Jessie Buss