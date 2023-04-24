HBO’s “Winning Time: The rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will come back for a second season later this year. Here's everything you need to know about the sports drama series comeback.

HBO’s sport drama series “Winning Time: The rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will come back for a second season, after a successful first run. With every episode, the show’s rating grew and it even received an Emmy nomination.

The series stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel and more. Produced by Oscar winner Adam McKay, who also directed the first episode, it follows the story of the so-called “Showtime” era of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s.

It’s also based on Jeff Pearlman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling book, ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers’. Here’s all you need to know about the second season of this show, including cast, plot and potential release date.

When is Season 2 of Winning Time coming out?

While HBO hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, Jeff Sneider of The Ankler and Below the Line, reported that Season 2 could premiere during spring/summer. Sneider said there will be a lot of "promotion again timed to the NBA playoffs."

What could be the plot of Winning Time second season?

Showrunner Max Borenstein told Deadline last year what season 2 could cover: "This next season is going to be, you know, taking the same pace that this first season did, roughly, to tell the next piece of the story, which involves Paul Westhead and Pat Riley, and a struggle Magic has that next year, and Jerry West's next step in the direction of becoming the general manager," Borenstein said.

Who will return for Season 2 of Winning Time?

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Jason Clarke as Jerry West

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman

Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney

Jason Segel as Paul Westhead

Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Tamera Tomakili as Earletha "Cookie" Kelly

Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman

Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani

Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn

Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono

Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani

Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen

Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper

Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes

Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger

Jon Young as Brad Holland

Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.

Sally Field as Jessie Buss