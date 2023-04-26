During the 2023 CinemaCon, Disney unveiled more details about their upcoming animated feature ‘Wish.’ The movie will combine watercolor art style with 3D animation. Here's all you need to know about this film.

During the 2023 CinemaCon, Disney unveiled more details about their upcoming animated feature ‘Wish.’ The movie was first announced back in September during the D23 panel event, but now we know that Chris Pine is voicing one of the characters.

The movie will combine Disney’s beautiful original watercolor art style with computer-generated 3D animation. The story is an origin tale for the wishing star that has appeared in many of Disney’s animated movies, including Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, and The Princess and the Frog. How did the star come to be?

Wish will follow princess Asha, who lives in the magical kingdom of Rosas. However, as her community is in need of help, she turns to the sky to make a wish, which is granted by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. So, when does the movie come out and who is in the cast?

Who is in the cast of Wish?

Oscar winning actress Ariana DeBose will be playing Asha, who is described as an optimist, smart and kind 17-year-old who can see the darkness in the kingdom nobody else can. Meanwhile, Alan Tudyk will play Valentino, a pajama-wearing goat who wishes for the ability to communicate. During the CinemaCon it was revealed that Chris Pine is going to play King Magnifico, the ruler of the Kingdom of Rosas.

Release Date and Streaming

Wish is scheduled to arrive in theaters this year on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day. This is a tradition Disney maintains for their animated features’ releases. It’s unclear when it’s coming to streaming on DisneyPlus, but the studio usually has a theatrical window of at least 45 days depending on box office results.