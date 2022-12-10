Taylor Swift is ready to take another step in her career and this time she will do it as a film director. That's right, the star will make her debut in the film industry under a great position. Here, check out all about the project.

With which movie will Taylor Swift have her directorial debut? All you need to know

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists in the world and has become an industry favorite. A few months ago, her first work of fiction, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, was presented at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2021. All Too Well ended up receiving multiple accolades, including Best Directing at the MTV VMAs.

But it is not the first time that the singer has received this award, as she had previously won it for the music video of The Man, also directed by herself. Now, her latest project was the announcement and development of The Eras Tour. It's been quite a while since she went on tour, exactly after Reputation in 2017, so the artist thought it was time.

Ticketmaster, who was in charge of selling tickets for her next tour, announced that they sold more than two million tickets on the first day, the most ever sold by an artist in a single day. So no doubt Taylor's career is at its peak, or so we thought, since she has already decided what her next project will be... and it has nothing to do with music.

Taylor Swift to direct a film she wrote herself

After all the success she has had with her past musical directions and the upcoming The Eras Tour, the 32-year-old star will officially make her feature film directorial debut under the Searchlight Pictures label.

The studio is owned by Walt Disney Studios and a division of The Walt Disney Company following the acquisition from Fox. She has been responsible for productions such as The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley, (500) Days of Summer, Black Swan and many other hits.

The singer-songwriter wrote an original screenplay that is to be produced by the studio and Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield stated "Taylor is a unique artist and storyteller of a generation. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting new creative journey".

So far it is unknown what will be the plot or even who will be part of the cast of the next production, but it is already estimated to be one of the most anticipated films of the coming years. Especially after directing a 14-minute short film based on her own song, which has ended up being a success.