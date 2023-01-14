'Women Talking', which has received nominations for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, is one of the best films of 2022. Here, check out when and how to watch it or stream it in the US.

Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand star in “Women Talking,” a film inspired by Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name and which fictionalized real events that took place in Bolivia between 2005 and 2009.

The narrative revolves around a group of women living in a conservative Mennonite community who are being subjected to systematic sexual assault. As law enforcement becomes involved, the women begin to recall their traumatic experiences and are faced with difficult decisions.

The film, directed by Sarah Polley, premiered at the 49th Telluride Film Festival in September, and since then it has received critical acclaim and positive reviews. Here, check out where you can watch it in the United States.

How to watch or stream ‘Women Talking’ in the US

Women Talking was released in selected theaters on Dec. 23, 2022. However, a wide release is set for January 20, 2023, by United Artists Releasing. So, you have to check availability in your local theater on websites such as Fandango.

On the other hand, there’s no official date for its streaming debut or on which platform it could be released. As it’s a United Artists movie, it will likely become available to rent or buy on VoD services around 45 days after its theatrical premiere, but it’s only an estimate.

For example, Bones and All, another United Artists film, debuted on VoD services less than 30 days after it bowed in theaters. As to which platform could be available, as United Artist is part of MGM and the company has a deal with Prime Video, that could be an option.