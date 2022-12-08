The cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 caused quite a surprise, not only to its fans, but also to its stars and production team. Here, check out why DC will no longer continue with the franchise, led by Gal Gadot.

Wonder Woman is one of DC Comics' best-established franchises, but it seems that its third installment will never see the light of day, since the studio decided to cancel it. Its first film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2017, grossing $822.8 million at the box office.

The story starring Gal Gadot became quite popular and managed to be incorporated into several other films, such as Justice League, where she was alongside Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as Flash and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone.

James Gunn is one of the new creative decision makers for the production company, which is why he was involved in the cancellation, along with Peter Safran. The Hollywood Reporter was the one who confirmed the sad news that the script written by Patty Jenkin and Geoff Johns was not well received by the big executives.

Why was Wonder Woman 3 cancelled?

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the script treatment, which is part of the pre-writing phase, was rejected by DC Studios. This is because they want to set a new roadmap and bring back the characters that have brought the company the most success.

Several sources close to the project confessed that the script was rejected and that the whole movie was completely cancelled, saying that "it is considered dead". Those responsible for making this decision were the heads of Warner Bros. and the leaders of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Money certainly didn't figure into the reasons for cancellation, as THR claimed that Gadot was to get a $20 million salary, while the director and screenwriter (Jenkins) was to take home $12 million.

It was canceled under the pretext that it doesn't fit their plans. Anyway, this opened a new unknown: What would be these new plans? The news was quite surprising, since Gal Gadot had shared on her social networks the arrival of a third installment to the big screen.