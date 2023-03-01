Timothee Chalamet is ready to dive into one of the most iconic roles played by Johnny Depp a few years ago. The young actor will be Willy Wonka in a new version. Here, check out all about the upcoming movie.

Timothee Chalamet is one of the young promises of the industry that has been sweeping Hollywood and has been installed as the Leonardo DiCaprio of the generation. After starring in hits like Dune and Bones And All, it's time to see him play one of the most anticipated stories of the last few years... Willy Wonka.

Many have compared him to Johnny Depp, not only for his features but also for his talent. We have already seen him in the Edward Scissorhands suit for a Cadillac short film, created for Super Bowl 2021 and also starring Winona Ryder. Now, we will see him get into the skin of one of the most iconic characters in history.

Paul King will direct the adaptation, while the screenplay will be written by Simon Farnaby. It will be based on the plot written by Roald Dahl in 1964. The cast will not only feature the 27-year-old New York actor, but will also include other important names, such as Olivia Colman (The Favourite and Empire of Light).

What will Wonka be about?

The official synopsis states that the story will focus specifically on a young Willy Wonka and how he met the Oompa-Loompas in one of his first adventures. It will be a musical prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so we'll see Chalamet sing. That's right. The film will set up its own continuity, meaning the events that were set up in Tim Burton and Depp's film never happened.

Who are the cast of Wonka?

Timothee Chalamet will headline the cast, as he will play the young Willy Wonka. Rowan Atkinson will be a priest and Mathew Baynton will be Fickelgruber. So far these three actors are the only ones who have revealed the role they will be taking to the big screen. However, the list of figures present is quite long...

Olivia Colman

Sally Hawkins

Colin O'Brien

Keegan-Michael Key

Matt Lucas

Simon Farnaby

Natasha Rothwell

Jim Carter

Paterson Joseph

Rakhee Thakrar

Tracy Ifeachor

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Justin Edwards

Rufus Jones

Tom Davis

When will Wonka be released?

Although an official trailer has not yet been released, as there are only a few fan-created concept trailers, the release date has been confirmed. Wonka will hit theaters on December 15, so we will have it only 10 days before Christmas. It will be the ideal time to get your ticket and celebrate with the family, watching the new story of the character.