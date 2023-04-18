The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is ready to go on a strike as negoatiations for a new deal with the major Hollywood studios isn't reached by May 1. Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is ready to go on a strike on May 1, if the guild can’t reach a deal for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the nine larger TV and movie studios. Here’s all you need to know about the situation.

The WGA, per USA Today, represents around 11,500 screenwriters. And, on April 17th, it was announced that the majority of its members (97.85%) authorize a strike if a new agreement isn’t reached by the deadline. It would be the first time that the writers decide to leave their desks in 15 years.

According to Deadline, there was made “a little bit of progress” on feature films, but otherwise the two sides remain “far away” from a deal. One of the main issues is streaming, which is having a negative impact on writer’s earnings.

Why will the writers of Hollywood go on a strike?

The main point in the negotiations is more compensation for writers, especially in TV. They are often paid per episode. Why has streaming lowered their earnings? Well, because seasons for streaming usually have fewer episodes (from 8 to 13) compared to the 22 episodes in a broadcast series.

On the other hand, the royalties are also lower for streaming than for broadcast. So, in the demand, the guild has asked studios to standardize compensation regardless of whether a film is released theatrically or on streaming. They also ask for an increase in studio contributions to the pension plan and health fund.

What TV shows and movies will be affected by the strike?

Some of the shows that are most affected by a strike are the late-night talk shows, such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Saturday Night Live. Streaming and broadcast shows, and even movies, could still go on as usual for a while, as seasons are already written and filmed.

However, a prolonged strike could be felt in the fall, when it’s time for new seasons. The same is for new seasons of streaming shows and movies set to be released in 2024 or 2025 could also suffer delays.

What would networks, studios and streamers do in case of a strike?

Negotiations will go on until they reach an agreement. In the meantime, networks would fill slots with reruns or they would go with programming from non-WGA sources, such as reality shows and foreign shows and movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it could be an increase for products from English-speaking countries like the U.K. and Australia.