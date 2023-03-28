The Oscar-winning studio will release a cyper-punk comedy "Y2K," which will follow a group of teenagers trying to get popular during the 2000s glitch. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project.

After sweeping at the 2023 Oscars thanks to ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ A24 will try to maintain its status as one of the most risky studios with an upcoming cyber-comedy titled “Y2K,” which will center around the 2000’s bug scare.

For those who don't know, the Y2K bug scare was the belief that during the turn of the century all the computers would glitch due potential computer errors related to the formatting and storage of calendar data for dates.

The film will be directed and written by Kyle Mooney (SNL, Zoolander 2) and Evan Winter. Meanwhile, Jonah Hill is set to produce the film. Among the stars that are attached to the project is Rachel Zegler, who is coming from her role in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

What is the plot of Y2K?

The logline of the movie reads “When a group of nerdy high schoolers attempts to go to the cool kids’ New Year’s Eve party, the literal Y2K bug kicks in, and computers start running amok and go on a deadly killing spree. These unlikely kids go on an epic odyssey to stop the violent computers and save their city.”

Who is in the cast of Y2K?

According to reports, the cast includes: Jaeden Martell, Lachlan Watson, Julian Dennison, Alicia Silverstone, Fred Durst, The Kid LAROI, MelanieLynskey, Fred Hechinger, Sebastian Chacon and Miles Robbins. Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler is still in talks.

Is there a release date for Y2K?

There is currently no release date yet for Y2K as the film is barely starting production. However, it’s been reported that filming is starting on March 30 and will run until April 27 in Montclair, NJ.