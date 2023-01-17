According to Chinese tradition, the 2023 Lunar Year will be the Year of the Rabbit. If you want to know what that means, and which signs are going to be more lucky, keep reading.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, will begin on January 22. It is celebrated in several countries such as China, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. Each country has its unique traditions, but the celebration primarily focuses on rituals to bring good luck and prosperity.

In China, the Lunar New Year celebration lasts for 15 days and it is based on the lunisolar calendar. It starts with the second new moon after the Winter Solstice, and that’s why the date of the Lunar New Year varies every year, falling between January and February.

As per Chinese tradition, each year is represented by one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. The Year 2023 will be represented by the rabbit, and, just as Western astrology, this can help predict how the year is going to go. Check out here what to expect.

What to expect in 2023, the Year of the Rabbit?

The Year of the Rabbit in Chinese astrology is associated with qualities such as longevity, positivity, wittiness, caution, cleverness, and self-protection. It is also a year of prosperity, hope, and self-reflection.

The Rabbit's personality is characterized by sensitivity, politeness, peace, and responsibility. Additionally, 2023 is a Water Year, which is associated with agility, eloquence, and emotions. Water Rabbits are said to be soft-spoken, thoughtful, friendly, and effective.

According to ChineseZodiac.org, 2023 will be a lucky year for three signs: Goat, Pig, and Dog. These signs may experience a highly successful and prosperous year, with financial success and opportunities for successful business and career advancements.

Meanwhile, per the same source, the Roosters, who are not compatible with the Rabbit, have to be cautious. Also, according to Chinese tradition, it is believed that people with the sign of the animal of the year, in this case Rabbits, will also experience a year with lessons.