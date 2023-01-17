In 2023, the Lunar New Year will start on January 22. This holiday is celebrated in several east Asian countries. Also, each year is represented by an animal, and in this case, it will be the rabbit. Here's everything you need to know.

Year of the Rabbit meaning: What you need to know about the Lunar New Year 2023

In 2023, the Lunar New Year will start on January 22. This holiday is celebrated in several east Asian countries, such as China, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia. While all of them have their own traditions, this celebration centers on rituals to attract good fortune and prosperity.

In China, the Lunar New Year is also known as the Spring Festival, and it's a celebration that spans across 15 days. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Chinese New Year depends on the lunisolar calendar, and it starts with the second new moon following the Winter Solstice.

The date changes every year, but it usually takes place between January and February. Also, according to the tradition, each year is represented by one of the 12 animals that make up the Chinese Zodiac. This year is the rabbit. Check out what that means.

Lunar New Year 2023: What does the Year of the Rabbit represent?

In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Rabbit represents longevity, positivity, auspiciousness, wittiness, cautiousness, cleverness, deftness and self-protection, as Dottie Li, cross-cultural expert and the voice of Rosetta Stone’s Mandarin products, explained to Seventeen.

Also, it’s a year in which people can expect prosperity, hope, calm and self-contemplation. The Rabbit’s personality is associated, per the Wok Life, with sensibility, politeness, gentleness, peace, and responsibility.

On the other hand, 2023 is also a Water Year. The water is associated with agility and eloquence, as well as emotions. Also, per Seventeen, Water Rabbits are considered to be soft, thoughtful and friendly, while also be quiet and effective.