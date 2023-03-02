The fifth season of Yellowstone went on an extended midseason break, and fans are anxiously waiting for the return of the show. Check out what we know about Part II.

The fifth season of Yellowstone went on an extended midseason break, and fans are anxiously waiting for the return of the show. However, news from production has been everything but reassuring.

Recently, a report from Deadline said that there were scheduling conflicts for lead Kevin Costner. While HBO denied any trouble with the star, the rumors still persist that the series could come to an end after Season 5.

Also, there’s reports that Mathew McConaughey could join the universe with a spin-off. Either way, first fans will have to see how things end with the flagship Dutton family. Here’s what we know about the return of the drama.

When Will Season Five, Part Two Premiere?

So far, there’s no official return date for the second part of season five. Paramount+ has only said that it will return in the Summer 2023, for another six episodes. Originally it was intended to be just a short reprieve for the holidays.

Recently, actor Wes Bentley talked about the reports regarding Season 5 filming. "Different people make decisions. I know that they’re still working on it, is what I’m being told — working on working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot,” he told ET.

"And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing,” he added. Also, Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, told Fox News that the reports were “absolute lies” and “ridiculous.”