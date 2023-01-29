Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Eddie Murphy star in ‘You People’, a new Netflix romantic comedy. The movie has been a trending topic and many fans wonder where it was filmed. Check out all the locations.

Netflix’s rom-com ‘You People,’ starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, follows Ezra and Amira as they meet their respective families in this cross-cultural film. Apart from the titular duo, favorite comedy star Eddie Murphy is also part of the cast.

Directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, the film is centered around romantic and filial love. However, the filmmaker and Hill, who also co-wrote the script, also wanted to showcase Los Angeles, as they both grew up in the city.

So, it’s not surprising that the city and locations have drawn the attention of viewers, who want to know more about where the film was shot. “At the core of it, “this was a love letter to LA,” Barris told Tudum. Here, check out all the locations for You People.

All the locations in Netflix’s You People

As we said, the movie was filmed in Los Angeles. One of the first locations we see is the neighborhood and business district Century City, in which Ezra and Amira first meet. Another famous location that you can see is Beverly Hills, where Ezra goes on a first date with a woman in a Jewish deli.

Another LA neighborhood that is featured in the film is View Park/Windsor Hills, which is the residential enclave home of Black Angelenos. Also, there are several famous Hollywood locals and stores such as the gallery Just One Eye, The Aster hotel and Roscoe’s House of Chicken N Waffles restaurant.

The Openaire Restaurant at The Line Hotel of Koreatown is also featured during Ezra and Amira’s first date. The Magnificent Brothers beauty salon, which is a landmark temple of Black Hair, is also featured. And, lastly, the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu is the location where the rehearsal dinner takes place.