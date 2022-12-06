Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are back on the courts with You People, a new romantic comedy that promises to have no shades of a great cultural analysis. Here, check out all about Kenya Barris' new film.

You People not only brings together some of the most important actors, but also marks the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. The film stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy and is billed as one of the most iconic upcoming romantic comedies, touching on various themes of love through the slow burn of social conflict.

So, in the end, it will be an exploration of racial stereotypes in the country. Hill and Murphy will not be alone, as Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus round out the main cast.

Jonah will not only be one of the faces of the project in front of the screen, but also behind it. The film marks his second time as a screenwriter, as the first time was in 2018 with In the 90s, where he also made his directorial debut. Kevin Mishner will take one of the roles as producer, along with David Hyman and others.

On which platform will 'You People' be available for streaming?

The new Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Eddie Murphy (Coming to America) movie will be added to Netflix's catalog on January 27, 2023. The streaming platform showed a small preview of what will be the new production of Kenya Barris (Black-ish).

The official synopsis states that the film follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amid clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.