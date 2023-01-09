The fourth season of You is set to premiere its first batch of episodes on Feb. 9. This time, Joe Goldberg is a professor in London, while trying to solve a mystery. Many fans wonder if Marienne will be part of the installment. Check it out.

The fourth season of You is set to premiere its first batch of episodes on Feb. 9 on Netflix, and many fans want to know what will happen next to Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg. Well, after the first trailer was released, we have more details about the plot and whether Tati Gabrielle will be back.

During Season 3, Joe was married to Love and they tried to settle down, leaving their murderous past behind. However, their relationship was falling apart and Joe found a new obsession in Marienne (Gabrielle). In the end, Joe kills Love but not before she alerts Marienne about Joe’s true character.

After faking his own death and leaving his child with some friends, Joe then heads up to France looking for Marienne. But, after the first teasers of the next installment showed Joe in London instead of Paris, many wondered if Gabrielle would make an appearence. Check out what we know.

You: What we know about Tati Gabrielle’s Marianne in Season 4

Yes, Tati Gabrielle will be featured in the upcoming season of ‘You’. The full trailer showed how Joe was able to find her, and they have a tough conversation. "You are a murderer, Joe,” she says. “You’re wrong about me. I’m gonna prove it to you,” he replies.

However, Joe’s obsession with Marienne will seemingly fade away as he meets Kate, an art gallery director. Also, he will have to deal with the “Eat the Rich Killer,” who is targeting his new wealthy friends.

If you think things couldn’t get more complicated in Season 4, Joe will also have to deal with his own stalker, who is threatening to reveal his past. Will Marienne be involved with it? There’s only one way to find out.