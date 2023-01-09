A new season of ‘You’ is almost here, and that means a new cast. This time, Penn Badgley’s character will be in London and this time working as a college professor and one of his new friends will be played by Lukas Gage. Here's what we know.

Gage, 27, is mostly known for his role in the first season of the Emmy-winner series ‘The White Lotus,’ in which he portrayed Dillon. However, he will not only appear in the hit Netflix’s show, as he was also cast as part of the fifth season of ‘Fargo.’

He has also appeared in other shows such as ‘Euphoria’, ‘Love, Victor’ and ‘Angelyne’. If you want to know more about his character in ‘You’, here is everything we know about it and what we can expect from the fourth season of the show.

What we know about Lukas Gage’s character in ‘You’ Season 4

After Netflix released the first trailer of the fourth season of the thriller drama, fans have a better understanding of what is going on with Joe. After changing his address one more time, he is now working as a professor and has a new group of “posh” friends.

Among them is Lukas Gage’s character Adam, who is the boyfriend of the “wild aristocratic socialite” Phoebe (Tilly Keeper). As Joe narrates in the new trailer, he has “filled in with the most insane and damaged people on Earth: a circle of privilege douche****."

But Joe will have more problems as he will try to find out who is the “Eat the Rich Killer,” who is murdering privileged people. Also, for a change, he is being observed by someone. In the trailer, we see that Gage’s character tells him, “If you steal my spotlight, I’ll murderer you,” as a joke.

It’s hard to know how important his character would be. For now, everyone is a suspect. Talking about the change of tone, Badgley told Entertainment Tonight, "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format. It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works".