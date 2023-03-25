You continues to accumulate success and has positioned itself as one of the most watched series in the Netflix catalog. The fourth season, which was divided into two parts, premiered its last episodes recently and they have finally announced what will be the future of the show.
The popular streaming platform confirmed that Joe Goldberg's story will continue for one more season and that the fifth will be the last, so there are more craziness on the way. This one will arrive sometime in 2024 and is expected to have the same amount of episodes as the last one.
So far only Penn Badgley is confirmed in the cast, but it is believed that Amy-Leigh Hickman will return as Nadia and Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, the main character's new girlfriend. The soundtrack of the fourth installment was one of the highlights and here you can check out what songs were played...
You Season 4: What songs were featured in the episodes?
Episode 1 | Joe Takes a Holiday
- Oxford Comma by Vampire Weekend
- Strangers by Roosevelt
- The Kids Are All Dying by FINNEAS
- Paris Tropical by Minuit
- Vacation by Travelle
- Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- I Like It by Cardi B
- Killer by Valerie Broussard
- Going Crazy by Adam Citizen, Mik Infrasonic
- The Ocean Floor by Sky Civilian
- Night Drive by Rob Simonsen
- Minimal Bell by Julien Bonneau and Julien Glabs
- Lover
Episode 2 | Portrait of the Artist
- Shy Guy by Brijean
- Are You All Good? by breathe
- Emergency by Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X
- Your Treason by Jonathan Leurquin and Thomas Rossi
- A Walk by Tycho
- Diamond Cut by Overmono
- Sunset Riders by Julien Glabs
Episode 3 | Eat the Rich
- Trust No One by Beginners
- Can't Stop The Stars by Jungle
Episode 4 | Hampsie
- Hollow by Saavan
- On the Dub-ble by DJ Krush
- Love Is a Bitch by Two Feet
- Dancing with Myself (2001 Remaster) by Billy Idol and Generation X
- Heart of Glass by Blondie
- The Hunger by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza
- Aint Going Nowhere by Devin Hoffman, Danny Wolf, Dennis Padula, Bruce Fingers, Billie Ray Fingers
- Girma's Lament by Karl Hector & The Malcouns
- La Jeunesse by Nicholas Dick
- Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor 1st Mov by Mozart, Cornelius Oberhauser
- Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major 1st Mov Allegro by Mozart, Cornelius Oberhauser
- Spinet Whimsy by Mario Molino, Elvio Monti
- Concerto Grosso B Flat - Largo by George Frideric Handel
- Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major 2nd Mov Adagio by Mozart, Cornelius Oberhauser
Episode 5 | The Fox and the Hound
- Dangerous (Oliver Remix) by Big Data ft. Joy Wave
- All Eyes On Me by Xat
- Inside of My Eyelids by DLG.
Episode 6 | Best of Friends
- Près De Toi by Andrea Saccardo, Audrey Laurencelle, Marcel Bolano and Merrick Day
- Shells by Teebs
- Midnight Feast by Mr. Scruff
- Moody Tripper (B) by Christian Henson, Marcos D'Cruze
- Stay with You by Andrew Kingslow
- Post Break up Sex by Sophia Garvey
- Smoky Vibes by Nathan Rightnour, Justin Thompson
- Colors (I Believe In Love) by IQ
- Red Room (Nick Hakim Remix) by Hiatus Kaiyote
- Lathered In Gold by Brijean
- I Can't Help Thinking About You by Variety Lab
- Menial Things by Baker Aaron, Lilo Ansen
- Wake by Margo May
- Move into Me by Bad Sounds ft. Broods
- Thrills and Chills by Helene Smith
Episode 7 | Good Man, Cruel World
- Piano Sonata in C Minor - Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- String Quartet #13 Menuetto Allegro by Franz Schubert
- Porcelain Doll by Kathleen Crees
Episode 8 | Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?
- Bells in Santa Fe by Halsey
Episode 9 | She's Not There
- Love Potion No. 9 by The Searchers
- You'll miss me when I'm not around by Grimes
- It's the Same Old Song by Four Tops
- Girl by The Affection Collection
- Trampoline by Shaed
- L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole
- Burning Myrrh by Full of Hell
Episode 10 | The Death of Jonathan Moore
- Changes, Pts. 1 & 2 by Neal Francis
- Bodysnatchers by Radiohead
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift