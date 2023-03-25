You is one of Netflix's most popular series and the platform has finally announced that it will have a fifth season. But first, here you can check out all the songs that played in the fourth one.

You continues to accumulate success and has positioned itself as one of the most watched series in the Netflix catalog. The fourth season, which was divided into two parts, premiered its last episodes recently and they have finally announced what will be the future of the show.

The popular streaming platform confirmed that Joe Goldberg's story will continue for one more season and that the fifth will be the last, so there are more craziness on the way. This one will arrive sometime in 2024 and is expected to have the same amount of episodes as the last one.

So far only Penn Badgley is confirmed in the cast, but it is believed that Amy-Leigh Hickman will return as Nadia and Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, the main character's new girlfriend. The soundtrack of the fourth installment was one of the highlights and here you can check out what songs were played...

You Season 4: What songs were featured in the episodes?

Episode 1 | Joe Takes a Holiday

Oxford Comma by Vampire Weekend

Strangers by Roosevelt

The Kids Are All Dying by FINNEAS

Paris Tropical by Minuit

Vacation by Travelle

Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

I Like It by Cardi B

Killer by Valerie Broussard

Going Crazy by Adam Citizen, Mik Infrasonic

The Ocean Floor by Sky Civilian

Night Drive by Rob Simonsen

Minimal Bell by Julien Bonneau and Julien Glabs

Lover

Episode 2 | Portrait of the Artist

Shy Guy by Brijean

Are You All Good? by breathe

Emergency by Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X

Your Treason by Jonathan Leurquin and Thomas Rossi

A Walk by Tycho

Diamond Cut by Overmono

Sunset Riders by Julien Glabs

Episode 3 | Eat the Rich

Trust No One by Beginners

Can't Stop The Stars by Jungle

Episode 4 | Hampsie

Hollow by Saavan

On the Dub-ble by DJ Krush

Love Is a Bitch by Two Feet

Dancing with Myself (2001 Remaster) by Billy Idol and Generation X

Heart of Glass by Blondie

The Hunger by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza

Aint Going Nowhere by Devin Hoffman, Danny Wolf, Dennis Padula, Bruce Fingers, Billie Ray Fingers

Girma's Lament by Karl Hector & The Malcouns

La Jeunesse by Nicholas Dick

Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor 1st Mov by Mozart, Cornelius Oberhauser

Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major 1st Mov Allegro by Mozart, Cornelius Oberhauser

Spinet Whimsy by Mario Molino, Elvio Monti

Concerto Grosso B Flat - Largo by George Frideric Handel

Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major 2nd Mov Adagio by Mozart, Cornelius Oberhauser

Episode 5 | The Fox and the Hound

Dangerous (Oliver Remix) by Big Data ft. Joy Wave

All Eyes On Me by Xat

Inside of My Eyelids by DLG.

Episode 6 | Best of Friends

Près De Toi by Andrea Saccardo, Audrey Laurencelle, Marcel Bolano and Merrick Day

Shells by Teebs

Midnight Feast by Mr. Scruff

Moody Tripper (B) by Christian Henson, Marcos D'Cruze

Stay with You by Andrew Kingslow

Post Break up Sex by Sophia Garvey

Smoky Vibes by Nathan Rightnour, Justin Thompson

Colors (I Believe In Love) by IQ

Red Room (Nick Hakim Remix) by Hiatus Kaiyote

Lathered In Gold by Brijean

I Can't Help Thinking About You by Variety Lab

Menial Things by Baker Aaron, Lilo Ansen

Wake by Margo May

Move into Me by Bad Sounds ft. Broods

Thrills and Chills by Helene Smith

Episode 7 | Good Man, Cruel World

Piano Sonata in C Minor - Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

String Quartet #13 Menuetto Allegro by Franz Schubert

Porcelain Doll by Kathleen Crees

Episode 8 | Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?

Bells in Santa Fe by Halsey

Episode 9 | She's Not There

Love Potion No. 9 by The Searchers

You'll miss me when I'm not around by Grimes

It's the Same Old Song by Four Tops

Girl by The Affection Collection

Trampoline by Shaed

L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole

Burning Myrrh by Full of Hell

Episode 10 | The Death of Jonathan Moore