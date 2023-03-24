Netflix's official social networks confirmed the arrival of the fifth and final season of You. Here, check everything about the series starring Penn Badgley.

Finally the news that many fans have been waiting for, has arrived and with several more details. Netflix announced that the dangerous Joe Goldberg will be back once again, to carry out new crimes in the fifth and final season of You.

The last episode of the fourth installment, which premiered less than a month ago, has left many viewers with their mouths open. We finally knew who the killer was, but it was definitely a plot twist that we didn't see coming.

Although the platform had not said anything until today, before launching the third edition of the series, Sera Gamble (co-creator) assured THR that they could continue with the show for several more seasons and that she was not at all afraid to say that they could continue the character for quite some time.

Who are the cast of Season 5?

Of course the first actor to be confirmed for the final season is Penn Badgley, who will return to say goodbye to his iconic character Joe Goldberg. It is not yet known who else will continue in the show, but it is estimated that several of the new actors will stay for the next episodes.

Amy-Leigh Hickman was one of the few who spoke about the possible fifth installment and assured that she would love to play Nadiea again. Another actress who could appear is Tati Gabrielle, in the role of Marienne.

Charlotte Ritchie is also expected to return as Kate, since she is Joe's new girlfriend and they are currently living together in New York City. So it is likely that she will at least make a cameo or be mentioned during the last episodes.

What will Season 5 be about?

It has not yet been confirmed what the official plot of the last season will be, but several media and fans have begun to generate different theories. Cosmopolitan was one of the first to suggest that the story would once again focus on one of Joe's many murders, but this time while living a peaceful life with his girlfriend in New York.

Nadia, Ellie and Marienne would also be expected to team up to finally defeat Goldberg. So far, these are only theories, so we will have to wait a few weeks to know the real adventures that await the main character and all his circle.

When will Season 5 premiere?

Netflix's social networks have given us a little hint of when the new episodes of You will arrive and apparently we won't have to wait too long. The fifth season will arrive sometime in 2024, so it could only be a few months before we see the continuation of Joe's story.