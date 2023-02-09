It looks like the creepy story that follows Joe could continue for a while longer, especially after Netflix will start implementing another format for the seasons. Here, check if the platform has renewed the series for a fifth installment.

Netflix has released the fourth season of You in a different format than what we are used to. This time, the episodes will not arrive all together, but are divided into two parts, each with five chapters. The first ones were released on Thursday, February 9, while the last five episodes will be released on March 9.

The plot of the last few batches of episodes has left fans wanting more and despite premiering today, many viewers have already seen all the new material. Without giving too much away, it is Joe Goldberg who is being watched and terrorized this time around as he enters into a cat and mouse game with Eat the Rich Killer.

Penn Badgley has given audiences four seasons of pure mystery and action, but the actor has come clean and revealed that he didn't really love the idea of playing the main character. "I didn't want to do it, it was too much. It was in conflict with the nature of the role. If it's a love story, what are you saying? It's not your average show; it's a social experiment", he said.

'You' has been renewed for a fifth season?

So far, Netflix has not made any comment about the future of the series. So it is not confirmed the arrival of a fifth season or even new episodes of You. However, it seems that the show is performing well and the story of season four has been left quite open, so the end of the show has not been plotted yet.

Sera Gamble, co-creator of the series, gave an interview during 2019 to The Hollywood Reporter and talked about the future of the acclaimed Netflix title. There she revealed that the story "could definitely follow Joe for several more seasons", though she did not say how many.