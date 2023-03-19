The sequel to Shazam has already arrived in theaters and with a budget of over $100 million, the movie is poised to be a big hit. Here, check out how much Zachary Levi was paid for his role.

Zachary Levi's salary in Shazam: How much did the actor earn for Fury of the Gods?

Zachary Levi stars in the Shazam franchise and the second installment, titled Fury of the Gods, was recently released. The DC Comics film had a bit of a disappointing debut for Warner Bros, as it only grossed $30.5 million so far. Especially considering that the first installment earned $366 million in total.

The plot is set two years after the defeat of Thaddeus Sivana, in Athens. Two of the daughters of the mythical Atlas, named Hespera and Kalypso (played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu), try to steal the broken staff of the Wizard in the Acropolis Museum. After imprisoning him, they force him to recite Shazam to repair it and activate his great powers.

So far, the movie is not available on streaming, but can only be purchased through Vudu. However, it is expected that after spending at least 45 days in theaters, it will arrive on the HBO Max platform. That's where the first one, which premiered during March 2019, is available.

How much did Zachary Levi earn for playing Shazam?

With a budget of $200 million, the film continues to rake in theatrical success. Zachary, who plays Shazam, is one of the highest earners for playing the character. During the second installment, the actor took home a $2.5 million payday, according to Showbize Galore.

While his co-stars took home considerably less. Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer received a $300,000 check, Rachel Zegler a $250,000 check and Lucy Liu a $700,000 check. Helen Mirren and Djimon Hounsou were the third highest paid actors on the project, taking home $500,000 each.