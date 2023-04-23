Zendaya is back and better than ever! The actress and singer made a special appearance at the 2023 Coachella, giving fans a moment to remember. Here, check out how long it's been since she's been on stage.

If Zendaya was on her way to being a legend, her surprise appearance at 2023 Coachella proved it. The Euphoria actress joined Labrinth's presentation to sing two of the most popular and listened to songs of the series: All For Us and I'm Tired.

Although today is the last day of the festival, many artists provided great moments on different stages. On Saturday, April 22, it was the turn of the British singer, who gave the space to the 26-year-old star in the Mojave tent.

"I've never heard screaming like that in my whole life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything. It was so special and so, so cool everything... I don't know what happened", confessed the singer after her performance.

When was the last time Zendaya sang on stage?

This is the first time Zendaya sings live after 7 years of not being on stage. Her career as a singer did not last long, as soon after releasing a few singles she decided to dedicate herself 100 percent to acting.

The last time she was seen performing was when she went on tour to promote her album during 2015. Since then she has not performed in front of a crowd of her own, except for a few occasions when she participated in award ceremonies.

In March 2022 he spoke about his music on his social networks, where he said "I stepped away from music quite some time ago, for various reasons. But I still love it". Her song Replay became a classic in 2013, as well as some other tunes.