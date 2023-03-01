Zendaya is currently one of the most in-demand Hollywood young stars. Her breakout adult role was Rue in the acclaimed series ‘Euphoria.' And now, the star and producer of the show, will have a new impressive salary.

Apart from her work in the series, Zendaya has also won recognition for her role in the MCU ‘Spider-Man,’ alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland. However, she is ready to take on more mature roles, which include Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune Part Two’.

However, apart from making her mark as an actor, she is also starting to take her first steps behind the camera as executive producer. She already is one of the EPs in ‘Euphoria,’ and she reportedly could make her directorial debut in one of Season 3 episodes. So, here’s how much Zendaya earns for the series.

How much is Zendaya’s salary on Euphoria?

According to Puck News, the 26-year-old actress will make around US$1 million per episode in the upcoming season thanks to her role as actor and producer. So far, each season has consisted of eight episodes, so she would earn $8 million in total.

This impressive amount would come after a salary re-negotiation the actress reportedly closed with HBO. If it’s true, the star would become one of the highest-paid TV actors in Hollywood. However, this kind of salary isn’t something new for HBO.

The premium-cable network has paid similar numbers to other stars of successful shows such as the lead Game of Thrones cast, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies. Euphoria has also become the second most-watched show for HBO, as well as the most-talked about on social media, per Variety.