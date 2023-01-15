Get ready fans, especially those who grew up watching Nickelodeon in the 2000s. Zoey Brooks is back with more drama than ever. Here, check out all about the new Zoey 102 movie, starring Jamie Lynn Spears.

Zoey 101 is back with a long-awaited sequel. The Nickelodeon series that touched many of the 2000s generation will return as a movie, starring Jamie Lynn Spears and several of the original cast. Nancy Hower will direct, while Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby are writing the script.

The original story debuted 18 years ago and ran for four seasons. But in May 2008 it was time to say goodbye, so fans are eagerly awaiting the new adaptation. We will finally see what has happened with the couples, especially with the role of Britney Spears' sister and Sean Flynn (who played Chase Matthews).

The new show is titled Zoey 102 and generated a lot of controversy, especially after announcing that many of the actors would not be returning. All this due to the traumatic experiences they had with Dan Schneider, the creator of the series. Alexa Nikolas was one of the first to protest against the production and the studio behind it.

When will Zoey 102 premiere and what platform will it be on?

The sequel is already in production and several of the main actors have shared images from the set. The exact release date is not yet known, but it will be in the next few months and will be available on Paramount+, that is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. That's right, the streaming platform is the one who has the rights along with Nickelodeon and will add the new movie to its catalog this year.

Who is the cast of Zoey 102?

Jamie Lynn Spears was one of the first to announce the return of the original Zoey 101 gang for this new installment. "I am beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters that fans know and love. As executive producer, it has been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent, as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon", she confessed.

Here, check out which figures will return for the sequel:

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks

Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky

Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews

Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese

Christopher Massey as Michael Barret

Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen

Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo

Who will not be returning for Zoey 102?

After it was announced on January 12 of this year that many members of Zoey 101 would be returning for a new movie, Alexa Nikolas defenestrated Nickelodeon on her social media and posted:

"Do NOT support a network that can't even take responsibility, especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low. Take note of the people in this industry who do not publicly or privately advocate for creating safer environments, or even just supporting those close to them who have bravely spoken out. Birds of a feather. Unite".

This is not the first time that the 30-year-old actress has spoken out against the production company because they failed to protect their child stars while filming the show. She even protested in front of the studio with her group, Eat Predators, during August 2022.

Here, check which actors will not participate in the sequel:

Paul Butcher as Dustin Brooks

Kristin Herrera as Dana Cruz

Alexa Nikolas as Nicole Bristow

Victoria Justice as Lola Martinez

Austin Butler as James Garret

What will Zoey 102 be about?

Not much is yet known about what will happen in the highly anticipated sequel. However, the official plot says that the new story will follow the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a modern-day wedding.

It's worth noting that in 2015, seven years ago, a special episode was released where Chase watched the DVD that Zoey buried in her time capsule. There he confesses his love to her, so it is estimated that these two characters could have a love reunion, if not they are the ones who will carry out the wedding.