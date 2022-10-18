The beloved classic “A Christmas Story” is getting another sequel, but this time with the return of the original actors. Here, check out when the film is coming out and where to watch it.

Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” is a classic film to watch during the Holiday season. While there are two sequels that not many people remember, a new one it’s coming out this year, but this time with the original Ralphie being a grown-up and with his own kids.

The sequel is directed by Clay Kaytis, who is known for The Angry Birds movie. Peter Billingsley, who plays Ralphie, will be back on the screen, after decades of being dedicated to production and directing.

Alongside Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb are all set to reprise their roles as Randy Parker, Scut Farkus, Flick, and Schwartz, respectively. New cast members include Erinn Hayes, Juliana Layne and River Drosche.

When is ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ coming out and where to watch?

While there’s no much details about the plot, we know that “A Christmas Story Christmas” follows a now-adult Ralphie Parker, who returns to his childhood home with the sole purpose of giving his own children a great Christmas, like the ones that defined his childhood.

The film will come out on November 17 on HBO Max, and the first teaser trailer was released on Tuesday (Oct. 18th). Without much information, viewers can see Ralphie, but the sentiment of nostalgia is clear. This one will be set in the 1970s.

The original was set in the 1940s and follows young Ralphie, who wants to get a Red Ryder carbine action, 200 shot range model BB gun as a Christmas gift. However, his parents and his teachers, and basically all the adults, are trying to convince him that it is dangerous.