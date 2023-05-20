Sarah J. Maas and Hulu will join forces to bring to life the new adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses, one of the most popular science fiction and romance novels of recent years. Although many celebrities are rumored to be involved in the project, it’s time to find out what readers think is the ideal cast.

The series will be set in the first book, whose story tells the life of Feyre Archeron, a human who is taken to Prythian after hunting a wolf in the forest. Although she is only 19 years old and seeks to survive the hunger caused by poverty, an immortal fairy named Tamlin demands punishment for what happened.

As details of the project began to leak out, several rumors of possible actors gained momentum. Jacob Elordi as Rhysand was one of the first a-list celebrities to be informed and one of the last was Arabella Morton as Nesta. The Narnia actress appeared on IMDb in the role, but did not make any statement so far.

ACOTAR Fan Cast

Fans have had various opinions regarding the choice of cast and many have disagreed with the rumors that have settled on the actors who would play the main characters. However, several stars have been chosen by readers for their ideal fan cast. Here, check them out: