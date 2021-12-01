One of the greatest athletes of all time and the highest earning athlete of all time shows off his bling with this incredible super yacht!

We all still want to be like Mike, and when you take a look at his $80 million super yacht it’s hard not to want to follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps. The former Chicago Bull and NBA superstar and world’s highest earning athlete of all-time continues to leave jaws open even if it’s showing off away from the court.

MJ’s super yacht is named Joy, and it is worth an estimated $80 million. Jordan purchased the vessel in 2019 and set sail to the Caribbean Island of St Barts shortly after.

It’s hard not to say that Jordan has not earned all of life’s perks, the man could not walk the streets without being crowded by fans and press and along the way to fame won six NBA championships.

What’s inside Michael Jordan’s super yacht?

The yacht includes the following perks, a deck jacuzzi, gym, and a dining room. The yacht is 230 feet long and it has eight cabins decorated with ocean mosaics.

The vessel offers a 270-degree ocean view, oh and of course it features a full-blown basketball court to play a little ball with MJ!





