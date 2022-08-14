An important title for Netflix adaptations is which one is the most watched by its subscribers and Stranger Things has been one of the most important. It has prevailed against great productions but the time has come when it has been defeated. Here we tell you which is the most watched series of the platform so far.

Stranger Things has become the most watched series in Netflix's catalog since it returned with its fourth season after three years. Shortly after, Virgin River almost managed to pass it but almost couldn't, although now a production has arrived that has dethroned the creation of the Duffer brothers.

It is common knowledge that the streaming service has been losing members. After the huge drop in users that resulted in monetary losses, Netflix is doing everything possible to attract the attention of the audience. From renewing productions and continuing with great franchises, such as Breaking Bad, to adapting new projects of great magnitude.

The latter seems to have paid off, as one of the latest additions to the catalog is paying off. The new DC Comics adaptation was installed as the most watched series of the entire production company so far, surpassing all previous series that were in that position until recently.

The Sandman surpassed Stranger Things as the most watched series on Netflix

According to FlixPatrol reports, the new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic book is the most watched in the catalog so far. Since its premiere on Friday, August 5, until today, it has already gathered a total of 69,480,000 million hours played in less than a week.

The story that follows Dream is one of the favorites of the platform's subscribers. Tom Sturridge is responsible for bringing to life the protagonist of the premise, which brings us the story of how he was captured and how he managed to escape after almost a century locked up. His absence triggers events that will forever change the world of dreams and waking life.

The producers or creators of The Sandman have not yet confirmed a second season, but Allan Heinberg, executive producer and showrunner of the series, said that he wants to adapt all the existing material from the comic, including the spin-offs, and for this it would take 5 seasons to adapt the main series well.

On the other hand, Neil Gaiman also talked about the future of the series and affirmed that some images have already been filmed in case the show continues for a long time. He also has plans for each and every one of the comics, including Sandman: Overture, the volume that explains why Dream was so weakened as to be captured so easily.