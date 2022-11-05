A Quiet Place has become one of the most favorite horror films of recent times. John Krasinski's directorial debut has paid off handsomely, as it grossed quite a bit worldwide. Here, find out how and where to see the saga.

A Quiet Place marked John Krasinski's directorial debut and has established itself as a modern cult film. Starring him and Emily Blunt, the first film grossed $341 million at the box office, while the second grossed $297.4 million. A fairly high number considering its genre is horror.

The original story tells how, in a world invaded and ravaged by lethal sound-guided aliens, Evelyn and Lee Abbott survive with their children in an isolated farmhouse in the woods, in the deepest silence. As long as they keep quiet, they are safe.

This year it was confirmed that there will be a spin-off of the feature film and that it will star Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o. Not much is known yet about the plot or cast, but it was revealed that it will hit the big screen on March 8, 2024. In the meantime, what better than a big marathon?

A Quiet Place: Where and how to watch the movies on streaming

A Quiet Place (2018) – Available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. The family uses sign language to communicate, but can they stay quiet long enough to outlast the beasts waiting to devour them whole?

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – Available on Paramount+.

The Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand road.