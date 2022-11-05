A Quiet Place: Day One is the new super production in which Black Phanter actress Lupita Nyong'o will be participating and starring. Here, check out everything we know about the prequel so far.

After two successful thrillers and dramas, it looks like the universe of A Quiet Place will be expanded with a prequel titled Day One and starring Lupita Nyong'o. Shortly after the saga was created, it quickly became a horror favorite among audiences.

The original story tells how, in a world invaded and ravaged by lethal sound-guided aliens, Evelyn and Lee Abbott survive with their children in an isolated farmhouse in the woods, in the deepest silence. As long as they keep quiet, they are safe. So the sequel may be about how it all began.

Lupita has been in several successful releases to date. She'll soon be hitting the big screen with the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, so get your carilinas ready, it's time to cry. However, we've already seen her in horror productions (like Us), so we know they have what it takes for the concept and the new role she's been cast in.

'A Quiet Place: Day One': When will the prequel be released?

The new movie will hit theaters on March 8, 2024, so we're still more than a year away from seeing it on the big screen. In the meantime, remember that you can catch up with the story via streaming.

The first installment is available on Paramount+ and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the US. And the second installment is available only on Paramount+. It is likely that when a good amount of time passes and it is released, the prequel will be available for streaming on the same platform as the rest.

'A Quiet Place: Day One': Who will be in the cast?

It seems that this time we will not have the Abbott family as the main characters, but Nyong'o will be in charge of taking the lead. Deadline assured that the actress will star in the film but it is still unknown which character she will be playing or what her story will be like.

The only thing that is known is that it is likely to experience firsthand the beginning of the end of society as they knew it. We may even see how the timeline coincides (at some point) with that of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's characters.