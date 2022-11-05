Former child star Aaron Carter died at age 34 on Saturday, Nov. 4th. The rapper and singer, recently, expressed his wishes to get custody of his son back. Keep reading for the full story.

Singer and actor Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday (Nov. 5th) at his house in Lancaster, California, his family confirmed in a statement. TMZ was the first to report the news. No cause of death has been given, but according to the outlet, his body was “found in his bathtub.” He was 34 years old.

Carter first gained fame as a pop star in the 90’s. He released his first self-titled LP in 1997, and then amassed commercial success with his subsequent albums such as “Aaron’s Party,” which went triple platinum; “Oh Aaron,” which went platinum; and his double platinum LP “Another Earthquake.”

Pert The Sun, the family statement read: "The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family." Here, check out more about his family, including his son, Prince.

Who is Aaron Carter’s brother?

Carter was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter. He opened up for the boy-band in the 90’s, gaining traction. The singer also has two sisters, his twin Angel and Leslie, who died in 2012 at the age of 25 due to a prescription drug overdose.

Aaron Carter’s son and his relationship with Melanie Martin

Carter shared an 11-month old son, Prince, with his ex-fiance Melanie Martin. In September, he decided to check into rehab after losing custody of his son, reported The Sun. He was in treatment in LionRock Recovery to help him, per his own words, “with the weed.”

"I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back," he said to the outlet. He explained that he was working in an abstinence program, as well as with an individual counselor, and he was attending “group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes.”