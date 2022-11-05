TMZ confirmed the death of Aaron Carter and the music industry is in mourning. Here, check out what was the cause of death of the 34-year-old rapper.

Aaron Carter, the singer turned rapper, was found dead this afternoon, inside his home in Lancaster, California. Police sources revealed that the young star was discovered in the bathtub and authorities were called to the scene around 11am. The family has not yet released a statement or spoken about the incident.

The little brother of the Backstreet Boys singer hit rock bottom several times in his career. He had a life full of controversy, addictions and excesses but had been able to remedy his chaos. He had recently lost guardianship of his son Prince, due to domestic violence scandals and the bad influence he could have on his baby.

He started in the industry when he was only seven years old, with singles like Surgin USA, which quickly triumphed. But soon after and after some failures, he fell into oblivion. He had several controversies, such as when he was accused in 2019 of racism, after making fun of a Chinese citizen by imitating his accent when ordering Chinese food over the phone.

What was Aaron Carter's cause of death?

Although no official statement has been released yet, the singer had been struggling with addiction for a few years. However, he had recently claimed that he was clean and detoxified, in order to regain guardianship of his son.

Sources say the 911 call they received stated that a man had drowned in the bathtub of his home. Several homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene but there is still no information as to what actually happened, as we have to wait and see what the standard operating procedure of the investigation reveals.