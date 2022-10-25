Kanye West's latest coments are already giving problems to the artist. Now, Aaron Donald (NFL) and Jaylen Brown (NBA) decided to end their relationship with Donda Sports.

Aaron Donald, Rams DL, and Jaylen Brown, Celtics guard, had enough from Kanye West and his latest actions. Both players stepped up and ended their relationship with the marketing agency this October.

Why did Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports?

In October 25, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown sent a message through their social media announcing the end of their relationship with Donda Sports. Of course this move surprised everybody, but it has a huge reason behind it.

Kanye West, who oficially changed his name to Ye, has been posting rude and controversial coments on Twitter. He was acused of Antisemitism after he tweeted "go death con 3 on Jewish people," on October 9.

West defended himself by saying that "black people are actually Jew also." Then his account was blocked and the tweet deleted, but the situation didn't end.

Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, who were represented by Donda Sports, had enough and ended their relationship with West's company accusing him of "antisemitism and misrepresantation."

This is not the only problem for Ye. TMZ reported this October 25 that adidas will also be ending its relationship with the musician for these comments. Kanye had a collab with the sports brand to create the iconic Yeezy shoes, but this will come to an end and they won't be manufacturing them anymore, apparently.