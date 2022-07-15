Jessie and Heisenberg are back! Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's classic characters will appear in an episode of the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul. Here we tell you everything you need to know about their return.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston confirmed their presence in the season finale of AMC and Netflix's Better Call Saul. The finale of the Breaking Bad prequel has arrived and it promises to be simply brutal and epic. The duo will add a sentimental touch to Bob Odenkirk's farewell to the series.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say that the first question we had when we started the series was: will we see Walt and Jesse? Rather than evade it, I'll just say yes. How it will be or at what point, you'll have to find out for yourselves, but I have to say it's one of the many things you'll see this season", revealed Peter Gould, co-creator of the production, on April 9 of this year, at the panel dedicated to the fiction at PaleyFest LA.

On the other hand, this season finale will have two of its stars as directors. Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito will be directing two episodes, as both have stepped behind the camera to shoot the fourth and sixth episodes.

Jessie Pinkman and Walter White in Better Call Saul

With the appearance of Aaron and Bryan, the presence of Breaking Bad characters in the spin-off would be completed. We have already seen Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca, Steven Bauer as Don Eladio, Luis and Daniel Moncada as the Salamanca twins, Dean Norris as Hank Schrader and Steven Michael Quezada as Steven Gomez.

According to some rumors that are circulating, the friends and partners, Cranston and Paul, will appear in the last chapter of the series. Thanks to this many speculations about Saul's whereabouts have settled in. There are only 5 episodes left to say goodbye and give closure to the classic AMC and Netflix productions.