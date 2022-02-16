Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have broken up their engagement, according to multiple reports. Here, check out the reason why according to a source close to the pair.

NFL star Aaron Rodgers and Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley have broken up and called off their engagement, according to reports from In Touch and confirmed by People. The pair have been apart since last summer, when Woodley started shooting a movie.

A source close to the football player told the magazine that it was an “amicable split; it just wasn't working.” The news came almost a year after Woodley and Rodgers surprised fans with the engagement news.

On the other hand, E! News also reports that fans began to suspect the split when the actress was caught off surfing in October without her engagement ring. Especially as the actress had her nails painted light pink, save for her ring finger, which was painted black. Here, check out why the broke up.

Rodgers and Woodley break up: the reason

Since the beginning, the relationship was viewed with surprise. Actually, the same Woodley told Jimmy Fallon that she never thought she would be engaged with “somebody who threw balls for a living.” In January, People also reported that the pair liked “agree to disagree” on certain political issues. That could be the reason for their breakup.

"They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them,” the source close to Rodgers told People.

In November, Rodgers was the center of a controversy after it was revealed he hadn’t been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, despite telling the press that he was “immunized." According to E! News, the quarterback was worried about the possible effects on his fertility, as he wanted to have kids.