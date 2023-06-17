Aaron Rodgers is a declared fan of Taylor Swift. A few weeks ago, the quarterback was seen happily dancing and singing in one of her concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

He was absolutely thrilled when the music star performed hits like “Shake it Off” or “Style”. In fact, the famous actor Miles Teller was with Rodgers at those VIP seats.

Now, in an extraordinary episode on social media, the quarterback of the New York Jets sent a very special message to the singer. The debate is over. He is definitely part of the Swifties.

Aaron Rodgers is the biggest fan of Taylor Swift

The New York Jets made a very interesting experiment. They asked some players who will be headlining their own summer music festivals. The answers were hilarious and, of course, everyone was waiting for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers walks to the field and tells Jeremy Ruckert. “You say my answer, I’ll say yours”. Then, the tight end doesn’t hesitate. “He’s gonna say: Taylor Swift.” The quarterback just smiles nodding.

These are other notable picks from the Jets’s players. Allen Lazard will call Burna Boy, Michael Carter went with Ice Spice, Tim Boyle chose John Mayer, Jerome Kapp took Bruce Springsteen, Chuck Clark wanted Meek Mill, Michael Carter II said Drake and D.J. Redd mentioned Lil Baby.