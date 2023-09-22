AC Milan is a club known for breaking down barriers and staying in trend, on Thursday evening the famed Italian club hosted a gala event for the luxury clothing line Off White, which the club has a collaboration with.

Among the VIP celebrities and AC Milan players who attended the event, 30-year-old businesswoman and former adult film star Mia Khalifa was on hand. Khalifa rose to unexpected stardom in 2014 due to a controversial scene she filmed while wearing a hijab. She would eventually become one of the adult industry’s most searched models in the world.

Today after leaving the adult film world, Khalifa has a jewelry and clothing company called Sheytan. She also told reporters which team she supports at the gala event.

Mia Khalifa admits to being a West Ham supporter

Mia Khalifa told reporters that she became a Hammers fan in a peculiar way, it was while watching a movie, Green Street Hooligans, starring Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood.

Khalifa once stated, “I watched Green Street hooligans when I was young and ever since then I’ve loved West Ham. I haven’t been to any games, that was actually my first time ever in England when I was there.

“I could see the stadium from where I was at the top of the tower, it looked a little far away. I would love to [attend a game], I actually plan on going back to do a food tour there.

“And I’m going to make it line up with a match that I can go and see. They [fans in Green Street] were just so rough around the edges and a little badass, and also, I love the song, Bubbles.”