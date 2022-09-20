An Instagram model has accused Adam Levine, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo and it's expecting a third child with her, of having affair with her. Here, check out everything we know so far about the scandal.

Musician Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have been regarded as one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood. However, Levine is in hot water after Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared private DMs between her and the Maroon 5 singer claiming they had an affair.

The accusation comes just days after Prinsloo, 34, confirmed her third pregnancy with a video posted on her social media. The singer and the model tied the knot in 2014 after two years of dating, and they shared two daughters: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

Stroh shared her side of the story through a Tik Tok video on Monday, Sept. 19, and it quickly became viral. However, Levine responded with a different version of the situation, and also included an apology to his wife. Here, check out everything we know.

Sumner Stroh shares DM’s between her and Adam Levine

In a viral Tik Tok video, Stroh confessed that she had an “affair” with Levine and shared some DM’s the singer sent her. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria Secret’s model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, frankly, I felt quite exploited. I wasn’t in the scene as I am now. So, I was very easily manipulated,” she said.

One of Levine's messages to her read that “It is truly unreal how f***** hot you are" while talking how they met in person. Stroh doesn’t specify when this alleged affair took place, but she says that they were seeing each other “about over a year.” However, they stopped talking for “a period of months” before Levine contacted her again in June to ask her if he could name his upcoming baby after her.

In the screenshoot shared by Stroh, Levine’s message reads: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.” Stroh also said that she wasn’t planning to come forward but after sharing some screenshots to some friends she thought were trustworthy, one of them was trying to sell them to a tabloid.

Adam Levine’s has denied the affair but admit the DMs

In a statement published on his Instagram stories on September 20, the singer addressed the accusation: "A lot is being said about me and want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued in his statement. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” he concluded.

Prinsloo hasn’t responded publicly to the rumors.