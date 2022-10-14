Adam Sandler will once again work with the famous Safdie brothers, after making Uncut Gems, to bring to the big screen a new big production. Here, check out all the information that is known so far about the movie.

Adam Sandler will once again collaborate with the Safdie brothers after their successful film together, Uncut Gems. There the actor played a charismatic jeweler who made a high-stakes gamble that could lead to a huge windfall, but first he must strike a balance in his life. The production was taken to another level due to its intensity on set.

Sandler always had nothing but praise for Joshua and Benjamin Safdie and recently said, "Their work ethic is based on never stopping. They are always working, writing, thinking. I can't tell you anything ahead of time, but I can assure you that it's going to be very exciting and different", he stated of the directors' work methodology.

The directors and the Oscar-nominated actor have not worked together since that film, despite producing A24's Funny Pages this year. It was well received by critics and went on to earn a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but failed to garner any Academy Award nominations.

When will filming begin?

Adam spoke with Vanity Fair on the Little Gold Men podcast and revealed what his plan is to reunite with the brothers and when filming will begin on the upcoming project, which is still untitled.

"I'm going to make a movie with the Safdie brothers and we're supposed to start in late winter, right. Then once I start the movie with them, and I love those guys, I know we'll get to work hard and make sure it's as good as it can be, and I know it takes a long time", he assured.

What will the second collaboration be like?

After touching on several topics on the podcast, he was asked if the second collaboration between them would be as intense a process as we've seen previously, and Sandler stated, "Yes, because of how much these guys care. And how much I don't want to disappoint them..... Every joke means so much. The Safdie boys, every word means so much to them, every frame of the movie means so much. So I don't want to walk through anything. I worry about that, and I respect those guys a lot".