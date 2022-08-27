“After Ever Happy,” the fourth installment of the young adult romance saga “After,” is coming out this fall. Many fans are waiting to know what will happen with Hardin and Tessa. Here, check out when the film is coming out in theaters and on streaming.

'After Ever Happy': Release date and when it is coming to streaming

The film adaptations of the "After" saga hasn’t been a worldwide phenomenon as the book sales of Anna Todd’s series (which started as a Harry Styles-inspired fan fiction) would have predicted it. However, the series has still enjoyed a mild success in the box office, even despite the post-pandemic landscape, and its fourth installment is coming this fall.

The series follows the on-and-off and complicated romantic relationship between Tessa, portrayed by Josephine Langford, and Hardin, played by British actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Fans of the saga want to know what’s coming next for the pair after the cliffhanger of the third film, “After We Fell.”

Lucky for them, filming of the third and fourth movie took place simultaneously and the upcoming sequel is almost coming to theaters in the US. However, many fans want to know if “After Ever Happy” is also coming to streaming platforms to watch the romantic drama at home. Here, check out all we know about it.

‘After Ever Happy’ Release Date: When is the movie coming to Netflix?

The fourth film of the franchise will be released on September 7, 2022 in the United States. However, the movie will come out first in Europe, especifically Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Sweden and Poland on August 24.

However, there isn’t an official announcement of when the movie will hit the streaming platforms. The first three movies “After,” “After We Collided” and “After We Fell,” are all available to watch on Netflix. The second one came out on the platform four months after its theatrical release.

While the fourth film was marketed as the final installment in the franchise, actor Hero Fiennes surprised fans with an announcement of a fifth film titled “After Everything.” The main saga of the books ends with the fourth volume, so this one won’t be based on anything in particular.

*This article will be updated.