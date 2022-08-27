The premiere of the fourth installment of the teen drama Afer is now available in all theaters nationwide. Here is the list of Anna Todd's recommended songs for Ever Happy and those that will be featured in the movie.

After Ever Happy is the fourth installment of the young adult saga by author Anna Todd. The romantic drama premiered on the big screen on August 25 and will soon hit the streaming platform Netflix, where the previous three are already available.

Although Tessa and Hardin's story ends with this film, in April 2022 it was announced that the youth franchise will add two more productions, with Castille Landon returning as director and screenwriter. But not everything is rosy for fans, as Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin will not return in their iconic roles.

There will be a prequel about the protagonist of the book Before. This is told from Hardin's point of view and tells his story before Tessa was in his life. On the other hand, there will be a sequel about Emery, Auden and Addy, the couple's children and their cousin. All three characters appear in the epilogue of the fourth novel.

'After Ever Happy' Soundtrack: Possible entire tracklist of the film

This is the End – FJORA

Can’t Get Enough (Teaser Trailer Song) – Kat Leon

We Are Family – Sister Sledge

Bargain Flights – J. Ember

Tonight – Alaina Castillo

Holding On To You – Adam French

Get Free – Daemon

Thrilla – Joseph Wesley

Same Energy – Che Lingo

Broken – Jonah Kagen

Homing – Yoke Lore

Lovers – Anna Of The North

Shampoo – CARR

Every Colour – Luca Fogale

Wicker Goat Tavern – Sword Coast Soundscapes

Only Everything – Quinn Lewis

I’ll Make You Love Me – Kat Leon

Only – RY X

Can We (with Kacy Hill) – Jim-E Stack

Self(less) – Taylor Conrod

Cuff Your Jeans – Claud

'After Ever Happy' Soundtrack by Anna Todd