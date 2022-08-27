After Ever Happy is the fourth installment of the young adult saga by author Anna Todd. The romantic drama premiered on the big screen on August 25 and will soon hit the streaming platform Netflix, where the previous three are already available.
Although Tessa and Hardin's story ends with this film, in April 2022 it was announced that the youth franchise will add two more productions, with Castille Landon returning as director and screenwriter. But not everything is rosy for fans, as Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin will not return in their iconic roles.
There will be a prequel about the protagonist of the book Before. This is told from Hardin's point of view and tells his story before Tessa was in his life. On the other hand, there will be a sequel about Emery, Auden and Addy, the couple's children and their cousin. All three characters appear in the epilogue of the fourth novel.
'After Ever Happy' Soundtrack: Possible entire tracklist of the film
- This is the End – FJORA
- Can’t Get Enough (Teaser Trailer Song) – Kat Leon
- We Are Family – Sister Sledge
- Bargain Flights – J. Ember
- Tonight – Alaina Castillo
- Holding On To You – Adam French
- Get Free – Daemon
- Thrilla – Joseph Wesley
- Same Energy – Che Lingo
- Broken – Jonah Kagen
- Homing – Yoke Lore
- Lovers – Anna Of The North
- Shampoo – CARR
- Every Colour – Luca Fogale
- Wicker Goat Tavern – Sword Coast Soundscapes
- Only Everything – Quinn Lewis
- I’ll Make You Love Me – Kat Leon
- Only – RY X
- Can We (with Kacy Hill) – Jim-E Stack
- Self(less) – Taylor Conrod
- Cuff Your Jeans – Claud
'After Ever Happy' Soundtrack by Anna Todd
- Poison & Wine by The Civil Ward
- Hundred by The Fray
- Where We Land by Ed Sheeran
- Love Your Memory by Miranda Lambert
- Tomorrow by Chris Young
- Fall Away by The Fray
- Everything Is You by Eli Young Band
- In My Veins by Andrew Belle ft. Erin Mccarley
- You by Chris Young
- All at Once by The Fray
- You Found Me by The Fray
- Come On Get Higher by Matt Nathason
- Closer by Kings of Leon
- Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon
- You and Me by Lifehouse
- Assasin by John Mayer
- Edge of Desire by John Mayer
- If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn by Sleeping With Sirens
- Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus
- You Could Be Happy by Snow Patrol
- Ashes and Wine by A Fine Frenzy
- Heartbreak Warfare by John Mayer
- Holding On And Letting Go by Ross Copperman
- Not Like The Movies by Katy Perry
- The One That Got Away - Acustic by Katy Perry
- Breathe by Taylor Swift ft. Colbie Caillat
- Somewhere Only We Know by Keane
- I Can Barely Say by The Fray
- World of Chances by Demi Lovato
- She Will Be Loved by Maroon 5
- All We'd Ever Need by Lady A
- You Make It Real by James Morrison
- Please Don't Stop The Rain by James Morrison
- Shiver by Coldplay
- We Belong by Dove Cameron