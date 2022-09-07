“After Ever Happy,” the fourth movie of the saga “After,” is available to watch in theaters. If you want to review the romance between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), check out how to stream all the movies.

'After Ever Happy': Where to stream all the 'After' movies in order

“After Ever Happy,” the fourth installment of the “After” saga, finally came to theaters and soon it will come to Netflix. However, if you want to re-watch or watch for the first time, from beginning to end, the love story between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), check out how to watch all the movies.

The After saga is based on the novels written by Anna Todd, who first published on Wattpad as a Harry Styles-inspired fan fiction. The books became a bestseller, and soon, they were adapted to the big screen, following the steps of other YA romance sagas such as “Twilight” or “50 Shades of Gray.”

However, despite having a strong and dedicated fan base, the films have only enjoyed a mild success at the box office (also expected as two of them premiered during the pandemic). The story follows the classic good-girl falls for bad-boy formula, with all the consequences of that.

How to watch all the ‘After’ movies in order

There are three four “After” films out, and one next coming, titled “After Everything,” which is not based on any book in particular. Meanwhile, there are two spin-offs in production: the prequel “Before”, which follows a young Hardin, and a next-generation sequel.

The first film is “After,” (2019) which follows how Hardin and Tessa fall in love in college. Then, in “After We Collided,” (2020) their relationship while Tessa meets Trevor (Dylan Spouse), who is also interested in her. Then, comes “After We Fell” (2021) and “After Ever Happy.”

All the movies are available to stream on Netflix, while “After We Fell” can also be found on kanopy and hoopla. Meanwhile, “After Ever Happy” could come to Netflix in early 2023, but there is no official date yet.