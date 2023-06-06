If you’re a Taylor Swift‘s fan, these past few months have been a ride. After the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer broke up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, she was linked with Matty Healy for a month but she is reportedly single again and ready to mingle… With an NBA player?

According to Page Six, Healy and Swift’s romantic adventure was short-lived. Source close to the songstress said that the relationship “was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done.”

So, in that same spirit, there have been reports that she has been seen with a new man, none other than Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Per the reports, they were allegedly spotted together at a bar in Arkansas. So, what is going on between the stars?

Are Taylor Swift and Austin Reaves dating?

It seems like the rumors are just that, rumors. Per Seventeen, the player’s brother Spencer Reaves laughed off a tweet that claimed, “Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.”

On the other hand, as of late-May, when the LA Lakers were fighting in the playoffs, Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna Barber was posting photos at his games. There’s no breakup rumors between them, so it’s very improbable that they are no longer an item.

Per Sportskeeda, the rumors are part of an on-going joke of Twitter users linking the singer with other sports stars, such as Formula 1’s driver Fernando Alonso, Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy, Knicks guard Deuce McBride, and NFL player Jihad Ward, among others.