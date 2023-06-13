After 'My Fault': Will there be Your Fault and Our Foult movies on Prime Video?

Since Thursday, June 8th, subscribers of the Prime Video streaming service can enjoy My Fault, the adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s novel. As fans of the author know, this title is part of the “Culpables” trilogy, which includes Your Fault and Our Fault Are there any plans to bring these novels to the screen?

“Noah must leave his city, boyfriend, and friends to move into the mansion of his mother’s new husband. There, he meets his new stepbrother Nick, and their personalities clash from the very beginning”, states the synopsis of My Fault.

The movie has become one of the most talked-about topics on social media in the last few hours. Therefore, it won’t be surprising to find the movie at the top of a Top 10 list. The story is led by Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Marta Hazas, Victor Varona, Ivan Massagué, and others.

Will My Fault have a sequel?

The “Culpables” trilogy achieved over 50 million views on Wattpad and nearly a million copies sold worldwide. In response to its success, the adaptation of My Fault has become a sensation on the Prime Video platform. If you want to know what will happen with Your Fault and Our Fault, we can inform you that there are currently plans to continue the saga on screen.

Álex de la Iglesia, who is the producer of My Fault, spoke with La Caja de Música and revealed details about the production: “We are already working on the second and third parts”. At the moment, there hasn’t been an official announcement, but it will likely be made soon with the details that fans are eagerly awaiting, such as a release date.