“After Ever Happy” is the upcoming fourth installment of the young adult romance saga “After.” Many fans are waiting to know what will happen with Hardin and Tessa. Here, check out if the film will be the last of the franchise.

“After Ever Happy,” the fourth installment of the young adult romance saga “After,” will be released this fall, and fans are excited to see what happens with the main couple of Hardin and Tessa. However, many don’t want to see this story coming to an end.

The franchise is based on the books written by Anna Todd, who first published the story on Wattpad as a Harry Styles-inspired fanfiction. The success of the book didn’t go unnoticed by Hollywood, and quickly the story found a way to the silver screen looking for similar success by other romance sagas inspired by books such as “Twilight” and “50 Shades of Gray.”

The series follows the relationship, which many fans describe as toxic, between Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford). So far, there are three adaptations of the first three books: “After,” “After We Collided” and “After We Fell.” With the fourth one coming, many want to know if this is the final chapter.

After: Does the series end with ‘After Ever Happy’?

While “After Ever Happy,” based on the book of the same name, has been marketed for a while as the last chapter of the romance between Hardin and Tessa, fans of the series will be happy to know that they’re getting an extra movie.

On August 24th, actor Hero Fiennes surprised fans with an announcement of a fifth film titled “After Everything.” As the main saga has only four books, this movie won’t be based on one in particular. Fiennes said that he couldn’t tell “too much about it just yet,” so fans will have to wait on details.

While “After Everything” could be the end of the main series, fans can also expect at least two spin-offs that are in the works. One is the prequel “Before,” which will be loosely based on the book of the same name, which explores Hardin’s past. The other one, is a next-generation sequel, which will follow Tessa and Hardin’s children, Emery and Auden, and their cousin, Addy.