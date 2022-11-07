Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio star in "Aftersun," the directorial debut of Charlotte Wells. The film won the Jury Prize at the International Critics' Week at the Cannes Festival. Here, check out when it will be available to watch online.

Irish actor Paul Mescal, who had his breakthrough role as Connell in the BBC series “Normal People,” is continuing to expand his film career. After appearing in Maggie Gyllenghaal’s feature directorial debut “The Lost Daughter,” he is starring another intimate film “Aftersun.”

The movie is Charlotte Wells’ feature debut as director. The drama has gained praise since its premiere during the International Critics’ Week at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, in which the movie won a jury prize.

Besides Mescal, the movie also stars Frankie Corio, who is also a revelation. The story follows a young woman who reminisces about her last vacation with her father while trying to reconcile her memory of him with the truth of what happened. Here, check out when it will be available to stream.

When and where will ‘Aftersun’ be available to stream?

For now, the only way to watch Aftersun is in theaters. The movie had its theatrical release on Friday, Oct. 21, and you can find a local showing on Fandango. On the other hand, the digital release hasn’t been announced yet.

The movie is distributed by A24 in the US. While the film is expected to arrive on platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play to rent or buy it, its path to streaming is not so clear. Some A24 films are available on Netflix, so it could arrive there.

124’s films such as “Bodies Bodies Bodies” or “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which were released this year, haven’t been released on streaming platforms yet. Both are available to rent/buy on digital, though.

*This article will be updated.