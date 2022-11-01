'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' is in the works for Disney+. Here, check out everything we know about the project, including cast, potential release date and plot.

‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

Emmy-winning TV show ‘WandaVision’ will have its spinoff centered on Agatha, played by Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise his role as the Marvel witch. Here, check out what we know about this new show, including potential release date, cast and more.

After the success of ‘WandaVision,’ Disney and Marvel green-lighted the spinoff based on the villain of the series. However, it won’t be the only one, as Variety reported that the studio is also working in a series centered around Vision.

Agatha’s show was first titled “Agatha: House of Harkness” when it was first announced. However, at the San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the name had changed to "Coven of Chaos." In the finale of WandaVision, Agatha gets trapped by Wanda to revert her to her Agnes persona.

Who is in the cast of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’?

Apart from Kathryn Hahn, the series has cast, per Variety, Hearstopper’s breakout star Joe Locke in an undisclosed role. Locke made his TV debut in the Netflix’s hit alongside Kit Connor. Meanwhile, Variety also reported that Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie.

What is the plot of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’?

Per Deadline, Marvel is keeping the plot under wraps. However, the outlet reports that sources describe Locke’s character as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor. Jac Schaeffer, who was behind ‘WandaVision,’ will serve as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Is there a release date for ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’?

No, so far, there’s no official release date for the project. Marvel doesn’t comment about the projects they have in the works, so there’s little information about production. However, the series is being expected for 2023.