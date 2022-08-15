America’s Got Talent 2022 will continue with a new night of live performances from the acts trying to get into the final. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode of Season 17.

America will decide which two acts will get their ticket to the big finale in the second live show of America’s Got Talent 2022. It’s been an exciting season so far, with plenty of incredible performers. However, now it’s time for audiences to pick their favorite.

Last week, Golden Buzzer saxophonist Avery Dixon and singer Drake Milligan became the first finalists after the change of format. Instead of getting through a quarter-finals and semi-finals, the finalists will be selected from the live shows directly.

Simon Cowell believes this new format gave more people a chance to reach the final, but it also made it “harder” for the audience as they can only choose two acts to go through. Check out the acts that are performing this week.

AGT 2022: Which acts are performing in the second live episode?

Every week, 11 acts will perform for a chance to get into the final and win the $1 million prize. This time, two Golden Buzzers will be performing: singer Maddie Baez (Howie Mendel) and the country group The Chapel Hearts, who got the second-ever group Golden Buzzer. Check out the complete list:

Aiko Tanaka – Comedian

Duo Rings – Acrobats

Freckled Zelda – Singing Fairy

Fusion Japan – Dance Group

Madison Taylor Baez (Maddie) Singer – Howie Mandel Buzzer

Mr. Pants – Comedian

The Brown Brothers – Singing, impressions

The Pack Drumline – Dancing, drumline

Wyn Starks – Singer

Yu Hojin – Magician

Chapel Hart – Country trio – Group Buzzer

There will be five weeks of live shows. The finale is set for September 13, and the results will be announced on September 14. Then fans will know who will succeed last season’s winner magician Dustin Tavella.